The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Riverside Olympic and Launceston City set for NPL Tasmania derby

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
March 30 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ZAC RACE: Teenager Zac Reissig on debut for Riverside Olympic against Kingborough at Windsor Park on Saturday. Picture: Phillip Biggs

An experienced international and some fresh-faced teenagers will be the unlikely combination Riverside hopes are pinned on in Friday night's Northern derby at Launceston City.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.