An experienced international and some fresh-faced teenagers will be the unlikely combination Riverside hopes are pinned on in Friday night's Northern derby at Launceston City.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.