Thomas James Aliano has pleaded not guilty to four counts of assault

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 29 2022 - 4:16am
Woman denies fabricating alleged houseguest assault

A woman who says she was choked and bitten on the nose by a family friend denied she was fabricating her evidence to further an application for victims of crime compensation.

