The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Chantal Elizabeth Dance, 31, of Dilston, yet to plead on charges

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 28 2022 - 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chantal Elizabeth Dance. Picture: Facebook

A 31-year-old woman on a drug treatment order aimed at giving her a chance to avoid a 10-month jail sentence substituted another person's urine for her own in compulsory drug tests, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.