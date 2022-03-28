The Examiner
Unvaccinated drivers, COVID protocols behind 81 Metro service cancellations on first day of free buses

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated March 28 2022 - 3:08am, first published 2:20am
Metro has pointed to four unvaccinated bus drivers and two more under COVID-19 protocols as the cause of 81 services being cancelled on the first morning and afternoon of free bus trips in Tasmania on Monday.

