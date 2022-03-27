The Examiner
Phillips Woodforde turns 100 surrounded by family and friends

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
March 27 2022 - 4:00pm
100 NOT OUT: Phillip Woodforde celebrates his 100th birthday with son David Woodforde and daughter Judy Hall. Picture: Nikita McGuire

Surrounded by family and friends, Phillip Woodforde celebrated 100 years of life at a lunch at Grindelwald on Sunday.

