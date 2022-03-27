The Examiner
Western Tiers Cycle Challenge returns to Prospect Park

By Luke Miller
Updated March 27 2022 - 8:15am, first published 3:31am
Cyclists set off on ride for important local cause

The 16th Western Tiers Cycle Challenge was attended by Northern and Southern Tasmanians, as well as by a professional cyclist, and a Melbournian who flew over, especially for the event.

