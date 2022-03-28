The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Things to do

Bicheno's annual Devil of a Swim is back

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
March 28 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEVIL OF A TIME: Swimmers will brace the cold at Waubs Bay. Picture: File

Bicheno's annual Devil of a Swim is back on and East Coast visitors and residents are being encouraged to join some of the state's best ocean swimmers and dive into this year's event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.