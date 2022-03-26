The Examiner
Labor and the Government clash over states housing 'crisis'

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
Updated March 26 2022 - 8:28am, first published 8:00am
TOUGH: Bianca Johnston, Ella Haddad, Annette Gittins, Darren Gittins. Picture: Supplied

The government's commitment to delivering 10,000 homes in 10 years has been called into question by Labor who say more than 4400 families are on the state's housing waitlist.

