The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen wins Tas SuperSprint race one

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated March 26 2022 - 9:58am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRONG OUTING: Shell V-Power Racing's Will Davison was runner-up in the first Supercars race of the Tasmania SuperSprint at Symmons Plains on Saturday. Pictures: Phillip Biggs

Reigning champion Shane van Gisbergen has hit the lead of the Supercars championship after coming from fifth to claim race three at Symmons Plains on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.