The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Northern neighbors encouraged to say G'day on Bin Day

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
March 25 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIN: Julie Sanderson with Danny Gibson, Georgie Hawkins and Iris Alberti, Sarah McCormack Principal Cary Stocks, Paul Hanlon. Picture Supplied

The Australian Red Cross, Relationships Australia, Australia Post and the City of Launceston are encouraging residents to get to know their neighbours as part of Neighbour Day 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.