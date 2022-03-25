The Examiner
Courtney still pushing for victory while mentoring up-and-comers

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated March 25 2022 - 6:27am, first published 6:00am
BRING IT ON: Supercars driver James Courtney is eagerly anticipating how his team will fare at Symmons Plains this weekend. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Supercars veteran James Courtney is relishing his role with Tickford Racing and is pumped for another Tasmania SuperSprint campaign this weekend at Symmons Plains.

