The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Magistrate Sharon Cure has been asked to explain her reasons for finding a man guilty of aggravated assault

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 25 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magistrate must explain decision: Justice

A Launceston magistrate who found a man guilty of aggravated assault has been ordered to provide further and better reasons for her decision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.