The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Shamrocks and Lions ready for grand glory

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
March 24 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GRAND SPIRIT: Launceston captain Alistair Taylor and Westbury captain Daniel Murfet are ready to lead their sides into battle ahead of the Cricket North grand final. Picture: Paul Scambler

The chance to defend a title and ensure a two-peat or the chance to make an unprecedented first-ever trifecta await Launceston and Westbury in the Cricket North grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.