The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Roth explains why he reacted to Cleveland's post-game behaviour

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated March 23 2022 - 10:16pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MENTOR: Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth watches his team in action at the Silverdome. Picture: Paul Scambler

JackJumpers coach Scott Roth has elaborated further on Saturday night's post-game incident with Illawarra Hawk, Antonius Cleveland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.