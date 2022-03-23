The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

McDonald's pick-up problem for allegedly drunken E-Scooter driver

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated March 23 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 4:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McDonald's pick-up problem for allegedly drunken E-Scooter driver


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.