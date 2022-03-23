Event capacity changes sought ahead of winter event season

Organisers and industry bodies have called for changes to the limit placed on people attending events, saying now is the time to review existing capacity guidelines.
Andrew is an experienced multi-platform journalist with degrees in anthropology, sociology and journalism from Curtin University in Western Australia. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
Andrew is an experienced multi-platform journalist with degrees in anthropology, sociology and journalism from Curtin University in Western Australia. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.