Committed to community Advertising Feature

COMMUNITY FIRST: The Bank of us team places the community at the heart of everything they do. Photo: Supplied

Bank of us has been helping people achieve their financial goals for 152 years. It was established as a Building Society in Launceston in 1870, with the sole purpose of providing housing finance to Tasmanian's so they could build their own homes.

Fast-forward to today and Bank of us is the only Tasmanian customer owned bank. With seven retail stores state-wide and over 32,000 customers, it is a trusted alternative to the major banks.

Similarly, the Launceston Chamber of Commerce was formed in 1849 and is the oldest in Australia.

"We've been in the northern Tasmanian community for over 150 years and the Chamber of Commerce have been around even longer," Bank of us CEO Paul Ranson said.

"It's likely that our founding people ran in the same circles as the founders of the Chamber. There's real history here and we're pleased, after all these years, to still have a great working relationship with the current team at the Chamber."

"Our community, our people, are at the heart of everything we do. Our customers love that the person you talk to on the phone is often the same person you see when you visit us in store."

This is just one of many benefits of banking with a local, customer owned bank. You don't need to wait weeks to hear from your bank, or struggle with a chat bot that doesn't understand you. At Bank of us, you talk to real people and get real solutions.

"We're fundamentally different to publicly listed banks. We're not trying to balance the interests of shareholders with the interests of customers. As a customer owned bank, we always have our customer's best interests at heart," he said.

"But we're not just a one trick pony. We also value the digital solutions our people have created for our customers.



"More and more of our customers are moving away from traditional banking to digital banking, preferring to use Internet Banking and our Smart Banking App."

"We are committed to providing Bank of us customers the best possible banking experience, which includes offering a range of seamless ways to bank."

"That means our products are not tricky or complicated.



"They offer great value and come with competitive rates. They're designed for Tasmanians by Tasmanians," said Mr Ranson.

Bank of us cares about the community it does business in and over the years the bank has been able to support some of Tasmania's leading events, and engage with local community groups, sporting clubs and charity organisations.