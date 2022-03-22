The Examiner
Incorrect COVID-19 results sent to 19 people

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
Updated March 22 2022 - 10:31pm, first published 10:16pm
A "small number of people" who had tested positive to COVID-19 were incorrectly advised their testes had returned negative by the Department of Health.

