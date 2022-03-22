New laws seek to limit strip searching of youth in custody

Authorised officers will no longer be able to conduct strip searches on children entering custody for the sole purpose of taking items into safekeeping as part of a raft of changes to laws governing the searches in Tasmania.
- State and federal politics, environment and issues facing Tasmania's disadvantaged communities Contact: adam.holmes@examiner.com.au
- State and federal politics, environment and issues facing Tasmania's disadvantaged communities Contact: adam.holmes@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.