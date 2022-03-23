The Examiner
Upgrade set for popular river trail

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated March 23 2022 - 12:09am, first published 12:00am
ON TRACK: Launceston acting mayor Danny Gibson and Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer. Picture: Brett Jarvis

The City of Launceston is undertaking a $770,000 upgrade of the North Esk Trail which links Hoblers Bridge and Henry Street, thanks to a federal government grant.

