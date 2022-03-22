Archer, Ferguson choose not to apologise to abuse victim-survivor

Senior cabinet ministers Elise Archer and Michael Ferguson have chosen not to personally apologise to an abuse victim-survivor who was distressed about groans from government benches in response to a question asked on her behalf earlier this month.
- State and federal politics, environment and issues facing Tasmania's disadvantaged communities Contact: adam.holmes@examiner.com.au
