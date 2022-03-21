sport, cricket,

Not even losing a grand final on the final ball could dent Greater Northern Raiders coach Darren Simmonds' enthusiasm for his team's potential. In their third season in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League, the women's team reached both format grand finals and despite twice going down to North Hobart, Simmonds said there is plenty to be proud of. Reflecting on Sunday's two-wicket loss in the one-day final, he said: "Even though we lost a really tight match, if you look back at the season, you've got to think it's not always about wins and losses. "I can honestly say we are a better side now than we were 12 months ago. I've seen some real growth and improvement in our young players and going forward that's as important as anything and among the real positives I'm taking away from the season." Having lost the shorter-format decider by eight wickets inside 10 overs, Raiders took the one-day version down to the wire as North Hobart reached their target of 219 off the final delivery. "We missed some crucial opportunities that gave them the chance to stay in the game and they got over the line off the last ball which was a pretty hard pill to swallow, but that's cricket," Simmonds said. "When we reflect on that it hurts us all, but we will get through that and be better for it. "The T20 final was probably one of our worst games of the year but we built through the one-day season which was really strong and recorded some really good wins in that." The Raiders' build-up to Sunday's showdown was far from ideal, losing two players to positive COVID tests, handing Riverside's Monique Booth a debut in a grand final and only learning of Emma Manix-Geeves' availability on the eve of the game. The Tasmanian Tigers wicket-keeper responded with a player-of-the-match performance, anchoring the innings with a mature 122, taking two catches and being on the field for the entire contest. But Simmonds, who estimated he spent six hours on the phone on Saturday, said the team's positive response typified their approach throughout the season. "We always overcome adversity and had a fair bit thrown at us during the week. But we prepared well and had no excuses. "They're a great bunch of girls who are so committed. They play club cricket on Saturdays and back-up for us on Sundays. We've got girls from Wynyard travelling to Hobart the next day and they never look for excuses and full credit to them. That makes coaching them very enjoyable. "I've touched base with everyone who played on Sunday to see how they were all going and we are keen to learn from that game. We know we're not far away and want to earn our own silverware. So we'll use that as a motivator for next year, look for growth in our players and if we get that we're going to be right in the mix again. "Over the course of the season, numerous players have put their hands up, shown potential at this level and are looking to take their game forward, and that's really pleasing."

