Man couldn't resist van theft after keys left in ignition

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated March 21 2022 - 8:52pm, first published 4:30pm
A former Longford man could not resist the temptation to steal when he was walking down a street in Wynyard and came across a Ford Transit van with the keys in it and the motor running, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

