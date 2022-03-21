Man couldn't resist van theft after keys left in ignition

A former Longford man could not resist the temptation to steal when he was walking down a street in Wynyard and came across a Ford Transit van with the keys in it and the motor running, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
