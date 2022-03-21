newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmania's daily COVID-19 case numbers have again dropped for a third day in a row, down to 1304 new cases. This is a reduction from the previous daily figure of 1309 new cases. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 9932, with 1139 people with being released overnight from isolation after recovering. READ MORE: 2022 Relay for Life event finishes at St Leonards 59,580 people in the state have recovered from COVID. There are currently 24 people in hospital with COVID, with ten of these being treated specifically for COVID-19. READ MORE: Public names final Glover Prize winners, children's pick announced There are two people being cared for in ICU, and 846 patients are being treated under the COVID@home program. Neither patients in the ICU are on a ventilator. Vaccination rates show that over 97% of Tasmanian's over 12 years having received two doses. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

