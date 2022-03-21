sport, local-sport,

A Riverside quartet delivered a solid win on their home greens after the Claremont Shield action concluded over the weekend. On-lookers were treated to two entertaining days of golf as the men's and women's Claremont Shields went on the line while the Eric Bourke shield was also up for grabs as the best team on handicap in the two fields. Isaac Roberts, Matthew Johnson, Andrew Hendry and Andrew McCarthy combined on the fairways they know better than many others to secure the Eric Bourke Shield in the men's category for Riverside Golf Club. Riverside claimed the shield comfortably from Launceston in second while Ulverstone narrowly pipped Mowbray for third place in the standings. The host club also claimed second in the Claremont Shield standings for the men's category but the title was claimed by Tasmania Golf Club in convincing style. READ MORE: AFL journalists dares to break news Prospect Vale had led the opening day at four under (68) with Tasmania in second place at an even 72 but the final day saw plenty of movement on the board. Prospect Vale ended up finishing in fourth on the board while Launceston held steady over the two days to sit in third place. Riverside were the big movers to finish top two after being in seventh place after the close of the opening day but Mark Schulze, Andrew Phillips, Josh Spaulding and Dylan Backhouse secured the victory for Tasmania. Individually, Tasmania's Phillips topped the board 10-under par away from Prospect Vale's Ronan Filgate and Launceston's Mitch Van Noord in second and third place. Royal Hobart showcased their supremacy in the women's category to claim a clean sweep of the Claremont Shield as well as the Eric Bourke Shield. Backing up inaugural shield win, Royal Hobart's Sally Eastwood, Sue Frith, Hallie Meaburn and Debbie Taylor combined for strong wins to ensure they would add further silverware to the cabinet. Individually, Meaburn proved top of the field for Tasmania while Launceston's Jorjah Bailey came second and Ulverstone's Sarah Johnstone came third. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

