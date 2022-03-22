Recruits put clubs on map

Recruits at various stages of their playing careers from such diverse locations as Queensland, Uruguay and Ghana have wasted little time grabbing the attention at Launceston City.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.