The Tasmanian Fire service was called to a structure fire at 143 Westbury Road, Prospect shortly after 7pm on Sunday. The building was found well-alight and unoccupied on arrival. READ MORE: Equality Tasmania calls on government to make change The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished by the attending crew. Police said the heritage-listed house known as "The Gatehouse" had been in disrepair for several years. In December of 2018, the house had previously been damaged by fire and left in a derelict state READ MORE: Region's top businesses shine at awards night Police and the Tasmanian Fire Service consider the fire to have been deliberately lit and would like to speak with any witnesses in the area at the time or anyone with dashcam footage from the area. READ MORE: Tasmania's daily COVID case figure drops down to 1309 cases Anyone with information is asked to contact Launceston Police on 6777 3945. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperstas.com.au

