On Sunday morning the rural town of Scottsdale came together inspired by the actions of one of their own to get out, get active and take preventative health care into their own hands. At the Scottsdale recreation ground, residents and health and providers came together to support local man Bobby Young who after losing 50 kilograms found a new lease on life. READ MORE: Equality Tasmania calls on government to make change Working with the Royal Flying Doctors Service Tasmania's physical and mental health workers, Mr Young decided to walk 27 kilometres from Billycock Hill following the Rail Trail to the Scottsdale recreation ground and challenged his fellow residents to join in to fight chronic disease. RFDS Tasmanian chairman Malcolm White said the day was a celebration of a young man's work to promote physical health and improve the health and well being of his community. READ MORE:Tasmania's daily COVID case figure drops down to 1309 cases Mr White said the day was also a celebration of the relationship the RFDS has built with Scottsdale, which he said was emblematic of the organisation. "We come into regions or communities such as Scottsdale with mental health workers, exercise physiologist, physiotherapist, dentist, we don't just come in for a couple of hours and go away, we're place-based and if we can't have staff living here, they'll be here for a fair bit of the week and then great relationships form," he said. "I think then you reached a very high ground when, like today, a member of the community that has been working with us to improve his health takes the initiative to put on something like this, so that that's outstanding." READ MORE: Tasmanian councils are considering the case for upping Airbnb rates to help ease the rental crisis Two of the locals inspired by Mr Young were Henry and Angela Crowhurst who have been living in Scottsdale for about five years after relocating from QLD. The couple who each took part in one of the shorter walks arranged on the day said the community focus of the day encouraged them to join in. "It definitely makes it more appealing," Mr Crowhurst said. "We've only been here for five years and we've got a select few people we know, but with an event like this, you get to know a whole lot more people." READ MORE: Region's top businesses shine at awards night At the end of his walk, Mr Young was in good spirits smiling, joined by his family as the town's residents came to cheer him across the finish line.

