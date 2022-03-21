news, local-news,

With COVID numbers in the state expected to rise in the coming weeks, new data from the Department of Health has identified the North-West as a region particularly susceptible to COVID-19 transmission. On March 19, the department released its first COVID-19 Surveillance Report, providing COVID-19 statistics and information from all across Tasmania. Director of Public Health, Dr Mark Veitch said the report followed the government's decision to develop a detailed resource to provide the public with more information on the pandemic. READ MORE: Equality Tasmania calls on government to make change Despite high cumulative cases in the South, case numbers in the North-West remain high, making up 33 per cent of cases statewide by the week ending March 12. Devonport was identified as having particularly high cases at 273 cases per 1000 people. In the North-West, children aged five to nine years have the highest rate of COVID statewide at 281 cases per 1000 people, followed by young adults aged 20-29 at 223 cases per 1000, while people in the age range of 10-19 and 30-39 recorded the lowest number of cases at 219 per 1000. Key findings for the period since borders opened on December 15, 2021, to the week ending March 12, found 57,753 cases had been reported in Tasmania, rising from 7279 the previous week, with the seven-day average to March 12, recorded at 1040 cases per day. READ MORE:Tasmania's daily COVID case figure drops down to 1309 cases Within the same period, 13 deaths had been recorded in which COVID-19 was a cause or contributing factor, bringing the state's fatality rate 0.02 per cent. According to the department, all COVID deaths had occurred in cases where the individual was aged 60 years and older. Within the reporting period, 155 people had been admitted to hospital, bringing the state's COVID hospitalisation rate to 0.30 per cent, with 40 per cent of those hospitalised younger than 50, and 11 per cent four years or younger. READ MORE: Tasmanian councils are considering the case for upping Airbnb rates to help ease the rental crisis Since December 15, the vast majority of cases in the state were in the South, which recorded 47 per cent of all cases. The North-West recorded the second-highest positive case numbers at 25 per cent, followed closely by the North with 23 per cent. At the end of the reporting period, the testing rate for Tasmania was 286 PCR tests per 1000 people, increasing from 271 the previous week. The LGAs with the lowest testing rates included Flinders and Break O'Day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

