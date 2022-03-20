open-universities-australia, multimedia, Balfour Burn, St Giles, Examiner Photos

Whether they walked, ran, pushed prams or ran with their dogs, participants felt the burn as part of the 2022 Balfour Burn held on Sunday afternoon. Held by disability charity St Giles those taking part braved Launceston's steepest hill for a good cause, raising much needed funds. Various races were held throughout the afternoon for different skill levels, as well as novelty races including the " Boonie Burn", featuring participants in their best David Boon costumes. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

