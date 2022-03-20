sport, local-sport,

Longford have triumphed over Bracknell to secure their fourth straight TCL Female Boom title as they underlined their reputation as the competition's powerhouse. Bracknell, who were in their first grand final since 2018-19, were always facing a tough task against a Longford side which had dropped only one game all season with the premiers also winning their previous roster season game. Longford opened up with a strong opening partnership as Stacey Norton-Smith (26 off 22) and Karli Humphries (13 off 25) retired not out while middle-order batter Haylee Humphries (19 off 25) also achieved that feat. Norton-Smith's aggressive innings included four boundaries from the top which set the tone as Kristy Clayton (19 off 19) and Tigers' skipper Emma Humphries (11 off 15) also made double figures in Longford's total of 5-129 off 20 overs. READ MORE: Hadspen secure fourth TCL title Summer Cherdron (1-20), Alexandra Mattarozzi, Emma Thomas and Emma Haase all captured a wicket for Bracknell. The Tigers got off to the right start when Karli Humphries (1-4) secured the key wicket of Bracknell captain Amy Buettel (10 off 20) by knocking her stumps over. Thomas (22 off 25) and Haase (16 off 25) retired not out for Bracknell but Haylee Humphries (2-17) effectively ended Bracknell's title hopes in the penultimate over to claim two wickets in two balls. She had Sophie Johns caught out before securing a sharp caught and bowled off Lauren Johnson. Bracknell closed their innings at 6-109 to give Longford a 20-run win in the decider.

