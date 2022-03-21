newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmanian hospitals have been identified as the "most under pressure" hospitals nationally after the Australian Medical Association found the state's public hospitals were seeing patients outside clinically recommended timeframes. Using data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, the AMA found patients presenting at emergency departments or scheduled for elective surgery at the Launceston General Hospital, North-West Regional Hospital, Mersey Community Hospital and Royal Hobart Hospital were receiving care outside recommended time frames. The AIHW data has been collated and made available to the public via an online tool created by the AMA - known as a logjam finder - in which users enter their postcode and are provided with a snapshot of their local hospital's performance. READ MORE: Equality Tasmania calls on government to make change According to the AMA, if 95 per cent of patients received care within the clinically recommended time frame a green light appears, while an amber light is shown for those between 85 and 94 per cent, with a red light for patients who received care below 84 per cent of the clinically recommended timeframe. The finder showed Tasmania was the most under pressure state, with four major hospitals having six or more red lights. AMA president, Dr Omar Khorshid, said the tool was a powerful way for people to learn the truth about their local hospitals and illustrated the widespread problems in the public health system. "Our public hospitals should really have received all green lights because we are talking about the clinically recommended timeframe - what the medical profession says is required to deliver the best outcomes for patients," he said. "I think Australians will be shocked when they use the logjam finder and see the pressure their local hospitals are under." READ MORE:Tasmania's daily COVID case figure drops down to 1309 cases Speaking in Launceston last week, AMA president Dr Omar Khorshid said recent data painted a concerning picture of the state's health system and should worry all Tasmanians. "We are at a crisis point," he said. "We need a long-term plan and a solution for our public hospitals. "We have an ageing population whose demand for health care, including hospital care, will only increase." As a result of the "crisis" facing Tasmania's hospitals, the AMA has asked voters to make healthcare a key issue in this year's federal election. "The AMA's clear the hospital logjam campaign sets out a comprehensive solution to fixing the decades-long underfunding problem in our hospital system," Dr Khorshid said. "We want to make this federal election the one where the incoming government has committed to funding our hospitals for the future." In the North of the state, the logjam finder found the LGH failed to meet the clinically recommended timeframe in six of the eight categories across its emergency department and for elective surgeries. Likewise, the NWRH and MCH in the North-West recorded six red lights across both services, while the RHH in the South recorded seven. READ MORE: Tasmanian councils are considering the case for upping Airbnb rates to help ease the rental crisis Users who access the logjam finder will be given the opportunity to email their local member with a pre-written message calling for action. With the resource only active since Sunday, Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer had not received any emails from users of the logjam tool. Lyons Labor MHR Brian Mitchell also said his office was yet to receive emails specifically concerning the AMA campaign, but said he regularly received inquiries concerning hospitals and waiting lists. Dr Khorshid said the findings were a damning indictment on the government. "It's truly a damning indictment that governments have allowed the cycles of crisis in our hospitals to endure for so long," he said. READ MORE: Region's top businesses shine at awards night Tasmanian Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said he recognised more work was needed, but was disappointed by the AMA's assessment of the public hospital system. He said the state government had made ongoing investments into the Tasmanian Health Service, which was reflected in reductions to elective surgery wait times. "The elective surgery waitlist has actually reduced by 15 per cent in the 12 months to the end of January this year," he said. "This demonstrates our four-year elective surgery plan to deliver 30,000 additional procedures is starting to deliver results." Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/26cac13a-d534-4b48-b60d-71b167468597.jpg/r0_287_2784_1860_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg