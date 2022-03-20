newsletters, football-list,

The Tasmania Devils have delivered a scintillating performance against the Bendigo Pioneers to secure their biggest win of the NAB League season 16.17 (113) to 1.1 (7). The Devils were stronger across the field as the midfield worked the ball out of the middle with ease to feed their attackers with opportunities at North Hobart Oval. Georgia Clark was the major beneficiary as she notched four goals, including three in the first term, while Bellah Parker added multiple goals and Amy Bissett was lively in attack. Clark's contested marking was on show again, like it was against Eastern Ranges last week, as she proved a focal point in attack in a best on ground effort. They led from the first siren to last after they established a five-goal lead in the opening term while keeping the Pioneers scoreless. READ MORE: Hadspen secure another TCL title The Devils' defence, led by Jemma Blair and Amy Prokopiec, meant the Pioneers struggled to produce any meaningful opportunities in attack with their only goal of the match coming in the last quarter. The Devils showcased their dominance in a prolific third-quarter as they surged the ball forward into the attack at will as the Pioneers struggled to withstand the pressure. While Priya Bowering and Claire Ransom missed through injury, the Devils' midfield did not miss a beat as they thrived off the work of Charlie Vandenberg in a six-goal to none third term. The bulk of those came from Shania Saward, who made the most of her inclusion into the side due to Ransom and Bowering's omission, with three goals in the term and finished with four for the match. The result means the Devils complete their final home game with a win ahead of a trip to the Murray Bushrangers to close the roster season where they will aim for three wins in a row after a strong fortnight.

