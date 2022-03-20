Letters: Energy sector a battleground for many

news, local-news,

OUR energy sector is a mess. With no genuine climate, energy or jobs policies, the sector is run by an old state-owned poles-and-wire company, TasNetworks. They, like the foreign renewables investors they hope to attract with a vast new transmission grid across our North West, linked to Basslink and the proposed Marinus Link, just want to make money. The last thing they care about are costs to the environment, property owners or communities of their proposed transmission lines, and that shows in the callous disregard TasNetworks has shown for our communities. All new power will be sold on the mainland, so there won't be more jobs and we won't be able to transition our state to an all-electric economy. It's become a war between the power of the state-corporate sector against the people. Which is why communities like ours, who are all pro-action on climate, find themselves forced to protest the current shambles, and fight for a sustainable transition to renewables that benefits us, not renewables carpet-baggers. Good planning is a win-win for all; current planning is entirely power-based and disadvantages the very people it promises so much to. PROFESSOR Vadim Kamenetsky is currently being investigated for speaking out against the University of Tasmania's campus move from Sandy Bay to Hobart City. What has ever happened to freedom of speech, and the vigorous exchange of differing ideas within the academy? IN under a week since the masks came off, infection numbers have doubled to Wednesday's 1,859 cases of COVID, branded mainly the Omicron variant BA.2. How is Minister Barnett (The Examiner, March 17) assuredly able to tell us the rapid spread is not due to the lessening of protection provided by mask wearing, which was vital in reducing infections to the degree masks were no longer required? As Dr David Shearman points out, the most important concerns of regional and rural respondents to the ACM readers' election survey were the environment, climate change, health and leadership. ("Rural Oz should be our healthy heart", 20/3). These findings are in good agreement with the World Health Organisation which declared climate change to be the "greatest threat to global health in the 21st Century." Dr Shearman calls on the federal government to deliver a "truckload of federal funding" to the National Rural Health Alliance, scientists and planning experts. Let's make that multiple trucks, all battery powered, inspiring the nation and showing people in the regions that they matter. AFTER two recent deaths of public figures at age 52, "heartbroken" takes on an additional meaning. ANY chance the government can just remove the GST on fuel prices? There's an instant 10 per cent price reduction. THE state premiers can agree to suspend GST on fuel for two years ? A federal government amendment to the Age Discrimination Act allowed The National Disability Insurance Scheme to exclude people aged 65 and upward. There is a deep reluctance to admit it's discrimination. Those without the means get very little care. Technical support and equipment, they go without. This discrimination affects the carer's abillity to cope, making life very difficult. Their situation sometimes plunges them into despair. We are fed up with some of the bureaucrats who dreamt up this awful exclusion. Many reports, inquiries and commissions have asked that rights taken away be given back. State government encouragement to have your say is good. They may yet be able to coax the federal government into some inclusion funding for relief.

