The 111-year history of harness racing at the Devonport Showgrounds came to an unfortunate end on Sunday night when the farewell meeting was cut short due to a lighting failure at the track. Only three of the eight scheduled races - those run in daylight - went ahead. When the time came to turn on the lights, only some were working. An electrician was called but stewards were advised there was no hope of rectifying the problem before their 8.50pm deadline so the last five races were abandoned. The main areas of concern were in the back straight and on the home turn where the lighting was considered insufficient for the meeting to proceed safely. Tasracing will make a decision on the future of the abandoned races on Monday. Although it was a disappointing end to an historic night, long-time racegoers might say it wasn't totally unexpected. The lights have caused more than their share of problems at the Showgrounds over the long history of night racing. The remaining four Devonport Harness Racing Club meetings scheduled for this financial year will be conducted at Mowbray. No decision has been made on where the 14 meetings that would normally have been allocated to Devonport next financial year will be held. Speculation is that they will be shared between Burnie, Carrick and Mowbray. Tasracing has to vacate the Showgrounds site by the end of this week following the sale of the venue to a private developer. The final meeting at the track will be a greyhound programme on Tuesday afternoon. Until a new track is built, Tuesday afternoon greyhound meetings will be shared between Launceston and Hobart. The new dual code complex is earmarked for a site at Latrobe but Tasracing has so far been unable to identify a starting date for construction work. Punters began the final meeting on the right note when the the best-backed runners provided the quinella in the Hardings Hotmix Pace. The Bianca Heenan-trained winner Sutter Star was backed in from near double-figure odds to start $6.50 while runner-up Got The Goods was the $4.60 to $2.80 favourite. An aggressive drive by Mitch Ford proved the decisive factor. After settling one-out, three-back from the second row, Ford worked forward three wide to join the leaders at the bell before rolling to the front entering the back straight. Sutter Star wasn't seriously challenged from that point and went on to record his fourth career win for New Norfolk owner-breeder Roger Whitmore. Benjamin Niadh also had good support before leading throughout for Todd Rattray in the Complete Canvas Pace. The six-year-old gelding firmed from $7.00 to $4.40 before bringing up his second career win for Spreyton trainer Steve Davis and his family. Backmarkers Princess Luna ($6.00 to $16) and Good Feelings ($13 to $10) ran on well to fill the minor placings. Tasmania has only a small number of dual code trainers and two of them struck a blow at the final meeting. Stephen Lockhart joined Steve Davis in the winner's circle when Stone Cracker scored at his second start for his new trainer in the Collins Homes Pace. Ryan Backhouse gave the seven-year-old a soft run behind the leader Image Of Starzzz before getting clear on the home turn. Stone Cracker then finished too well for the well-supported equal favourite to score by just over a length. Image Of Starzzz had been backed from $5.50 to $3.20. With the lighting problem surfacing shortly after the third race, Stone Cracker will go down in history as the final winner at the track unless the remainder of the meeting can be rescheduled over the next few days. Mitch Ford (Sutter Star): The speed was on early which suited him. He's been crying out for a run like that. I'm just happy with the way he went to the line. Todd Rattray (Benjamin Niadh): He's got a bit of gate speed and he can stick a little bit so when you draw barrier one around Devonport it helps. When he gets that sort of run he's always going to be thereabouts so hopefully he keeps earn a cheque for his owners. Ryan Backhouse (Stone Cracker): Drawing inside the second row at Devonport isn't too bad when it pans out like that. They were going a little bit slow then a few moves came and it panned out just beautiful. Senior harness steward Bruce Baudinette has had the distinction of working at the final race meetings at three major Tasmanian venues. He officiated at the farewell meetings at the Elphin Showgrounds in 1987 and Hobart Showgrounds in 2005 and was working again at Devonport on Sunday night. 1- HARDINGS HOTMIX, 2297m: 6.50 SUTTER STAR (Bianca Heenan, Mitch Ford) 1, 2.80 fav. Got The Goods (Dylan Ford) 2, 11.00 Stylish Trend (Bronte Miller) 3, 6.50 Baccarat (C Crook) 4. 8.3m, 8.6m. MR 2:01.5. 2- COMPLETE CANVAS, 2297m: 4.40 BENJAMIN NIADH (Steven Davis, Todd Rattray) 1, 16.00 Princess Luna (Gareth Rattray) 2, 10.00 Good Feelings (Rohan Hillier) 3, 3.70 fav. Border Cross (J Chibnall) 4. 2.7m, 0.3m. MR 2:02.7. 3- COLLINS HOMES, 2297m: 11.00 STONE CRACKER (Stephen Lockhart, Ryan Backhouse) 1, 3.20 eq. fav. Image Of Starzzz (Conor Crook) 2, 15.00 Brian Who (Gareth Rattray) 3, 16.00 Longnwindingroad D Ford) 4. 4.4m, 3.5m. 2:01.7. Prices: tab.com.au fixed

