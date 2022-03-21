sport, local-sport,

In the same week that Nathaniel Atkinson was called up to the Socceroos, another former Riverside Olympic player also made a huge statement in international soccer. In what is believed to be a moment of history for the sport in his home country, Anthony Limbrick became the first Australian manager to win a top-flight men's league title in Europe. The Tasmanian-born 38-year-old father-of-one has led The New Saints to the Welsh league title, qualifying the Oswestry-based club for next season's Champions League qualifying stages. "It's unbelievable to even think about it," Limbrick told Optus Sport. "Even just to be a part of the Europa Conference League qualifying last year was amazing, but we knew here the big pull of TNS is if you win the league then you get to go into the Champions League qualification and we're seeded for that first round of games, which is really exciting. "You can hear the Champions League music playing in the background, every game you've watched, you grow up with it and it is the pinnacle of football. "(There's been) some great European nights and Champions League nights, so to be able to play in that next season and coach a team in that, I'm really looking forward to it and can't wait to get going." Hobart-born, Limbrick went to school in the Huon Valley before moving to Launceston in year 7, going to Riverside High School and playing in Olympic teams coached by Mark Gaetani, father of the club's current NPL Tasmania coach, Alex. Overcoming multiple rejections and a broken leg as a player and the ignominy of the sack in his first job as manager, Limbrick learned his trade alongside such distinguished names as Ronald Koeman, Mauricio Pochettino, Tony Popovic, David James and Nigel Clough. Moving to the UK nearly two decades ago, the former left-back became one of the most qualified Australian coaches in the UK with a CV featuring Southampton, West Ham, Woking, Grimsby and England. One of the few Aussies to attain a UEFA pro licence, he took over a side who finished as runners-up in each of the last two seasons and masterminded a campaign featuring 20 wins and just one loss from 25 matches to establish an unassailable lead of 24 points with seven matches remaining. Speaking to The Examiner while managing Grimsby in 2018, Limbrick said: "When I took my UEFA A course, I was the youngest by far and there were not many non-playing coaches doing it. I knew that I had to be a better coach than them because I did not have playing experiences to fall back on. I had to go with cold, hard facts because I couldn't talk about occasions when I played at Wembley. "But I like to think that all my playing experiences led me to be the coach I am now." As Optus Sport reported, Limbrick may have claimed his slice of history by a matter of months, with Ange Postecoglou only eight matches away from tasting potential glory with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership where Atkinson also now plays.

