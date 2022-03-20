sport, cricket,

Greater Norther Raiders suffered a heart-breaking loss in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League women's first-grade grand final. Three months after losing the competition's Twenty20 showpiece to North Hobart at Bellerive Oval, the same opponents completed a cup double at the TCA Ground but it was a vastly different storyline. Having lost the shorter-format decider by eight wickets inside 10 overs, Raiders took the one-day version down to the wire as North Hobart reached their target of 219 off the final delivery to win by two wickets. It was an agonising result for the Northerners who appeared to be controlling the run chase and had the contest's outstanding performer in Emma Manix-Geeves. A late confirmation in the squad, the Riverside wicket-keeper dominated the scorecard, establishing a 74-run first-wicket stand with Amy Duggan (48) before recording 122 off 135 and only getting out off the final ball of her team's innings. Caitlyn Webster (21 not out) provided the lower-order assistance Manix-Geeves required and their 68-run seventh wicket partnership enabled the Raiders to post a competitive total of 7-218. Manix-Geeves, whose 28 matches across the season have yielded more than a thousand runs at an average above 50, brought up her first century of the campaign with an unorthodox reverse push in the 46th over, having twice previously reached the 90s and recorded three scores in the 80s. Her Tassie Tigers teammate Clare Scott, who had gone wicketless and leaked 56 runs off her 10 overs, had far more impact with the bat, anchoring the run chase with an unbeaten 56 off 69. The innings began well for the Raiders with opener Stefanie Daffara dismissed off the second ball but Melodie Armstrong (40), Molly Strano (28) and Ella Marsh (28) kept the score ticking over before Kirstin Palfrey (26 not out) helped Scott to the target. Sascha Lowry took 4-41 and Alice McLauchlan 2-30 but a couple of dropped catches and tight run-out calls prevented the Raiders from inflicting the knockout blow. When Lowry caught and bowled Kendylle Byers, North Hobart needed 47 off 39 balls with only two wickets remaining. Scott and Palfrey rode their luck but gradually whittled that down, assisted by the latter's back-to-back boundaries off Lowry in the 46th over. After a big Manix-Geeves appeal against Scott went unrewarded, North Hobart needed 11 off the final Webster over when another narrow run-out chance plus an untimely no-ball and resulting free hit cost the Raiders dear.

