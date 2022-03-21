newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Whether they walked, ran, pushed prams or ran with their dogs, participants felt the burn as part of the 2022 Balfour Burn held on Sunday afternoon. Held by disability charity St Giles those taking part braved Launceston's steepest hill for a good cause, raising much needed funds. Various races were held throughout the afternoon for different skill levels, as well as novelty races including the " Boonie Burn", featuring participants in their best David Boon costumes. The winner of the pet wave was Matthew Zegveld and his dog Max. "The last 30 metres is by far the hardest bit," he said. "It gets steeper and steeper as you go. "Max runs with me a lot, we run in the bush and runs better off the lead but he was on his leash today and we worked as a team to tackle the hill. We did it a couple of years ago and it's a great event to be a part of." Chief executive of St Giles Andrew Billing said the Balfour Burn was an iconic event for the charity. "Participant numbers are looking good, we are looking at around 300 people taking part," he said. "It's a beautiful day for it, it's not too hot. Last time we had a really hot day, so it's good for those running that its been a bit overcast today. " There will be a few professional runners that like to get to the top of the hill as quick as they can as a challenge, but most people that will take part today are here for as bit of fun." Mr Billing said it was a day in the St Giles calendar that is looked forward to each year. "For St Giles it's a great way to raise some money, have some fun and put a focus on our focus on working with children with disabilities," he said. "We have the under 12 category, which is great to see the kids take on the hill and have a sense of accomplishment when they are cheered all the way to the top. "Then we have the open race which will see participants try and beat the record time, or get their own personal best. The event really does have races for everyone. It's not always about who is first, it's about cheering everyone on and making it to the finish that matters."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/96dbdac3-8d5a-40cd-99c5-93ef0a4fa0c0.jpg/r13_316_6002_3700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg