Talismanic Tasmanian bowler Rebecca Van Asch has taken a huge step towards being able to defend her dual Commonwealth Games titles. Four years after being part of the Australian team which won triples and fours gold medals on the Gold Coast, the Invermay bowler has been selected in the national team for a UK tour ahead of this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Van Asch, who was born in Wales but attended St Finn Barr's and St Patrick's College in Launceston and turned 34 earlier this month, was the only Tasmanian among a Jackaroos team of 10 women and 10 men which was named along with a para squad. However, with fellow gold medallists Carla Krizanic and Kelsey Cottrell making themselves unavailable for selection for the tour, Jamie-Lee Worsnop (NSW) and Kylie Whitehead (Victoria) earned call-ups with impressive displays at trials on the Gold Coast over the past fortnight. National coach Gary Willis was impressed with the trials on greens expected to replicate the experience at Leamington Spa in May and again at the Commonwealth Games in July. "I am extremely excited by the squad that will tour the UK in May, they were all magnificent at our recent trials on greens with speeds similar to what we will expect," Willis said. "They are all looking forward to the challenge of going outside their comfort zone and undertaking some significant preparation ahead of the Commonwealth Games in 2022." There is little time to rest the 37-year-old legs of Richie Porte with the Tasmanian set for a key role at the 101st edition of the Volta a Catalunya less than a week after a fourth-place finish at Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy. Porte won the seven-stage Spanish race in 2015 and returns as part of a star-studded INEOS Grenadiers team including reigning champion Adam Yates and Olympic champion Richard Carapaz. The race begins with a 171-kilometre stage from Sant Feliu de Guixols on Monday. In his last season as a pro, Porte is building up to what should be his final Grand Tour when he contests the Giro d'Italia in May. Tasmanian sprinter Jacob Despard produced an eye-catching victory at the Melbourne Track Classic. The 2018 Stawell Gift winner clocked 10.11 to win the men's 100m. Although this was assisted by a strong tailwind, the Tasmanian defeated Joshua Azzopardi by 0.07 seconds and more than 0.1 second ahead of New Zealand's Edward Osei-Nketia, who took out the Sydney Track Classic last weekend.

