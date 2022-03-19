sport, local-sport,

The regular season of Bowls North's Premier League came to a close and after a week of good weather, the greens could not have been in better shape for all and sundry. Important positions on the ladder looked to be sewn up at both ends, particularly when the top five teams played the bottom five. Ladder-leaders Longford were missing several of their key personnel due to the horse racing on the mainland and subsequently would lose just their second match of the year to the visiting Bridport. Darryl Hawksworth was promoted to skip and swiftly dispatched Joey Thomas to the tune of 10 shots to kick things off for Bridport. Chris Walker once again won his rink, this time by a mere three shots over Chris Roach. Mark Strochnetter would salvage the remaining two points for the Tigers with a six-shot win over Eddie Walker. Trevallyn visited Deloraine with the green in perfect condition in preparation for finals. Scott Summers' rink was the big winner for the Thunder - an 11-shot margin over Dylan Samphier enough to put the overall to bed courtesy of excellent bowling from Noel Carlon in his Premier League debut at the ripe old age of 95. Lachie Sims secured another rink win, this time over Aron Donohue by just three shots with lead Kirsten Viney once again best on ground. Corey Bowerman had all the luck go his way in the early stages and looked to be the difference-maker for Deloraine, but a strong finish by Michael Sims' Trevallyn rink saw both sides play out a 20-all draw. Cosgrove Park gave the fancied Kings Meadows outfit a run for their money. Scott Stagg managed to defeat the in-form Josh Appleyard by five shots after Appleyard was without Rob McMullen who was skipping his own rink for the week. The state's best player would prove exactly why he is just that, coming off a win in the state men's singles to defeat Wayne Foster by 11 shots to win the overall for Kings Meadows. Kane Walker would put up a strong fight with Aaron Page and eventually come away with a draw after Walker removed Kings Meadows' closest bowl for a count of five with his final bowl. East Launceston were always in the driver's seat against the visiting Launceston as Drew Berwick's rink took home a big win over Robin Cocker. Berwick had the Lasith Malinga-style backhand down to a tee on his way to a final score-line of 37-11. David Minns overcame his leg injury to stroll back into the skip's position and subsequently a 16 shot win over Fred McLean. Launceston's John Cyborg was indefatigable - toiling away all day to take the limelight away from Sam Springer in a narrow one-shot victory. Invermay sealed Beauty Point's fate at the bottom of the ladder with a comfortable win on all rinks. World champion, Bec Van Asch, had a great big bash game against Bruce Howard as their final score read 34-28 in Van Asch's favour. Luke Patterson stepped into the skip's role after Dennis Bassett was out of the line-up with sore shoulders and swiftly defeated Paul Filgate by seven shots. Gene Ayton was the biggest winner of the day. His luxurious rink of Shane Boden, Emily Foster and Candice Ayton ensuring his rink took Mick Savage to the cleaners with a final score of 38-19

