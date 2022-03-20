sport, local-sport,

Launceston has taken an assertive position heading into the second day of their preliminary final after a strong bowling effort against Riverside. The Lions' bowling unit vindicated the visitors' decision to bowl at Windsor Park as Tom Gray stole the show with a five wicket-haul. The opening bowler claimed the prized wicket of Riverside captain Tom Garwood by clattering his stumps to start proceedings. Daniel Smith (three wickets) joined the party when Zac Towns (20 off 38) was trapped in front before Smith condemned Solomon Scott to the same fate in the next ball. With their tails up, Launceston pressed their advantage on the back of Gray's sharp reflex catch off Patrick Mackrell before he collaborated with Dihan Cloete to remove Robert Eltringham. "It was fantastic and just reward for [Gray's] work rate and his efforts were fantastic," Launceston coach Andy Gower said. "It could have gone much better ... we executed really well and grinded out at the end." READ MORE: Hadspen claim fourth consecutive TCL title Will Bennett's sole wicket came courtesy of some sharp glovework from Samuel Elliston-Buckley that removed Matthew Kerrison (31 off 49) when the Blues' batter was looking set. Gray struck again on his way to the haul as he had Peter New trapped in front three balls later. "I don't think there was much in the wicket, there was a lot of LBW's which tells me the bowlers are bowling stump-to-stump and attacking the wicket," Gower said. "I think both teams executed quite well to target the stumps and take early wickets." Gray and Smith claimed further scalps to have Riverside bowled out for 114 with time left in the day but the competition's best wicket-taking side underlined their credentials claiming eight Launceston wickets before the close of play. READ MORE: Northern Hawks and Cavaliers preview for TNL 2022 Dean Thiesfield led the Lions' run-scoring efforts with a half-century in Launceston's total of 8-161. "We need to bat for as long as we possibly can tomorrow, we're under no illusions that once we lose those two wickets Riverside will come out and look to be quite aggressive," Gower said. "The game is not over by any means so we need to come out looking to be very positive, [George] Maguire is at the crease with Roy Penn so they've got to bat for as long as possible and keep the run-rate ticking over. The Blues will be seeking quick wickets when Maguire and Penn return to the crease on Sunday morning. Launceston have secured their passage to the Cricket North grand final after sealing a preliminary final win over Riverside at Windsor Park. The Lions only added 22 runs to their overnight tally before being bowled out for 193 which left Riverside to chase quick runs to gain a foothold in the game. Zac Towns (60* off 82) and Peter New (26 off 27) were the main contributors as the Blues declared at 7-167 which left the Lions with a target of 88 runs to chase. The Lions got a glimpse into their future as young off-spinner Roy Penn demonstrated immense skill to secure three wickets in the Riverside innings including Ramesh Sundra, Patrick Mackrell and Matthew Kerrison. Samuel Elliston-Buckley made short work of the second innings chase as the aggressive opener teed off against the Blues' bowling unit in a terrific showcase of ball-striking. The Lions' opener looked unconquerable as he dispatched the bowling to all parts via 11 boundaries including two sixes on his way to Launceston's second half-century of the game following Thiesfield's 72 off 86 balls on day one. The Lions' first-drop was impressive as part of the second-wicket partnership with Elliston-Buckley, contributing 25* off 19 balls in their 58-run partnership. The Lions will defend their title against Westbury in the grand final which starts on Friday. The Cricket North-West decider has also been locked in after Burnie overcame Latrobe while Ulverstone booked their ticket to the decider with an away win over Sheffield.

