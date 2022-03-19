sport, local-sport,

Launceston has taken an assertive position heading into the second day of their preliminary final after a strong bowling effort against Riverside. The Lions' bowling unit vindicated the visitors' decision to bowl at Windsor Park as Tom Gray stole the show with a five wicket-haul. The opening bowler claimed the prized wicket of Riverside captain Tom Garwood by clattering his stumps to start proceedings. Daniel Smith (three wickets) joined the party when Zac Towns (20 off 38) was trapped in front before Smith condemned Solomon Scott to the same fate in the next ball. With their tails up, Launceston pressed their advantage on the back of Gray's sharp reflex catch off Patrick Mackrell before he collaborated with Dihan Cloete to remove Robert Eltringham. "It was fantastic and just reward for [Gray's] work rate and his efforts were fantastic," Launceston coach Andy Gower said. "It could have gone much better ... we executed really well and grinded out at the end." READ MORE: Hadspen claim fourth consecutive TCL title Will Bennett's sole wicket came courtesy of some sharp glovework from Samuel Elliston-Buckley that removed Matthew Kerrison (31 off 49) when the Blues' batter was looking set. Gray struck again on his way to the haul as he had Peter New trapped in front three balls later. "I don't think there was much in the wicket, there was a lot of LBW's which tells me the bowlers are bowling stump-to-stump and attacking the wicket," Gower said. "I think both teams executed quite well to target the stumps and take early wickets." Gray and Smith claimed further scalps to have Riverside bowled out for 113 with time left in the day but the competition's best wicket-taking side underlined their credentials claiming eight Launceston wickets before the close of play. READ MORE: Northern Hawks and Cavaliers preview for TNL 2022 Dean Thiesfield led the Lions' run-scoring efforts with a half-century in Launceston's total of 8-158. "We need to bat for as long as we possibly can tomorrow, we're under no illusions that once we lose those two wickets Riverside will come out and look to be quite aggressive," Gower said. "The game is not over by any means so we need to come out looking to be very positive, [George] Maguire is at the crease with Roy Penn so they've got to bat for as long as possible and keep the run-rate ticking over. The Blues will be seeking quick wickets when Maguire and Penn return to the crease on Sunday morning. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

