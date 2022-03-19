sport, local-sport,

Launceston's netball powerhouses have sent an early message to the Tasmania Netball League that they are up for the fight this season. After a grand final appearance last season, the Cavaliers and Northern Hawks picked up where they left off with opening day wins over their Southern opponents. READ MORE: Northern Hawks and Cavaliers season preview for 2022 While they had limited court time during pre-season, the Cavs overcame a plucky Arrows outfit in a come-from-behind victory 43-38. The reigning champions found themselves behind at half-time as the home side's attacking play was finished by Sophie Gunn. Dan Roden's side had to dig deep as they wrestled back control in the third term before triumphing in a tense final term as they out-scored the Arrows 11-7 with Claire Oakley (30 goals) starring. The Northern Hawks were fearsome throughout a dominant display over Karana with the final score reading 73-34. Ash Mawer rarely missed a beat following her award-winning 1000 goal season last year with 54 goals in the opening game. Courtney Treloar was an ideal foil with 11 goals of her own while Hawks captain Danni Pickett marked her return to the court with eight goals of her own. Coach Kellie Woolnough would be pleased with the Hawks defensive work as last season's grand finalists limited Karana to under 10 goals in each of the first three periods. The home side managed 13 goals in the final term to the Hawks' 16 but the result was sealed. It was also a successful day for the Hawks and Cavs in the under-19s competition. The Hawks prevailed in a thrilling encounter over Karana's under-19s 47-46 as on-lookers were treated to plenty of lead changes. The Cavs' under-19s enjoyed an easier time as they managed a 85-11 win over the Arrows in a comprehensive display.

