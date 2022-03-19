open-universities-australia, multimedia, Relay for Life 2022, Examiner Photos, Northern Athletics Centre, Cancer Council
Friends, families, survivors, battlers and carers all united at the Northern Athletics Centre at St Leonards for Relay for Life, the 22nd time the event has been held in Launceston.
Participants team up as they walk and run for The Cancer Council
Pictures: Paul Scambler
