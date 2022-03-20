news, local-news,

A Launceston nurse's first foray into medical research stands to improve patient outcomes for people undergoing colonoscopies. At the Launceston General Hospital, about 50 colonoscopies are performed each week, with about 2600 procedures taking place each year. While colonoscopy remains the preferred screening strategy for detecting bowel cancer, poor preparation before a screening can make it difficult for a doctor to carry out a thorough inspection. As a result, about 780 colonoscopies are repeated each year costing the LGH thousands of dollars, while also impacting on patient care. However, new research underway at the LGH hopes to examine the issues that lead to inadequate bowel preparation in some patients. Preparation is achieved by patients drinking a bowel preparation before the procedure, clearing out their bowel and providing an improved view of the mucosal lining - essential for identifying polyps or premalignant lesions. The project is being led by gastroenterologist, Professor Nicholas Shackel who will be supported by LGH senior registered nurse Emma Szycman, the recipient of a $12,000 early-career research scholarship from the Clifford Craig Foundation. Ms Szycman said international guidelines suggest 85 per cent of patients who undergo the procedure should achieve adequate preparation, something many hospitals struggle to achieve. "We should achieve adequate preparation in at least 85 per cent of patients, and the LGH only achieves this about 60 to 70 per cent of the time," she said. "That's not to say that the LGH is doing worse than other hospitals, poor bowel prep or when it's not done properly, is a worldwide issue and we're actively trying to instigate change and improve this for our patients." Ms Szycman said poor preparation can have a significant impact on patients undergoing a colonoscopy. "When the bowel prep is poor, it makes it really difficult to view the lining and it poses additional risks to patients, such as a high risk of making a perforation or a hole in the bow, longer procedure or time and failed and repeated colonoscopies," she said. "There's also quite a large financial burden associated with poor bowel preparation. "We need to repeat between 312 and 780 colonoscopies every year, an estimated cost of between $878,000 to about $2 million." Ms Szycman said the study would take place over 14 months with the finding expected to form the basis for a follow-up study, but also hoped to create a tool to improve the common procedure. "We would like to create and implement a colonoscopy preparation screening tool, which can be utilised to identify poor bowel preparation before the procedure, so we can hopefully, avoid unnecessary and repeated procedures and make it safer and more efficient for the patient," she said. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

