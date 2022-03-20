On this day in 2001, Launceston City Council representatives inspected a Mount Arthur logging site at the request of then-Mayor John Lees. The representatives visited coupe 126C with Forestry Tasmania and Mount Arthur Environmental Protection Group representatives in the wake of community concern over the effects of logging in the area. Launceston City Council senior development planner Mark Westaway, Water and Catchment manager Steve Ratcliffe and Parks and Recreation development manager Andrew Smith prepared a brief report for Cr Lees the previous day before further consultation took place on the day. READ MORE: Influenza is now also a concern, with vulnerable populations and under 5's urged to get flu vaccinations The protection group claimed logging practices in the area had breached the Forest Practice Code 2000, believing the area on the northern slopes of Mount Arthur was too sensitive to log. The Group felt an inadequate assessment had been carried out on the effects of login on water quality and fauna, including the threatened burrowing crayfish. Another concern of the group was that the creek had been inadequately mapped and protected. READ MORE: Luke Andrew Krushka decided not to appeal 25 week jail term The group stepped up its pressure to stop logging and restore cleared areas after 50 mm of rain fell earlier that week. Group chairman Simon Wearne said after the rains, water became contaminated with silt and tannins, flowing down the mountain. Forestry Tasmania district manager for Bass Peter Bird said logging in the area had ceased and the logs were being cleared from landings. READ MORE: Tasmanian population shrinking as immigration tanks He said Forestry Tasmania offices would inspect the site with a contractor on March 20, to determine where restoration work was needed, but he said the two sides - forestry Tasmania and the Mount Arthur group remained at odds over the extent of the environmental damage caused by the clearing. "There are some different opinions on the interpretation of forestry practice code," Mr Bird said. Mr Bird was pleased the group had been sympathetic to the contractor employed to carry out the work. "We also have a responsibility to help him find work and keep him employed," he said. Dorset Council Deputy Mayor Peter Partridge attended the day along with 200 residents of Mount Arthur and Lilydale communities. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/93f8d642-c69c-486e-ac37-97a32766a728.jpg/r0_249_1399_1039_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg