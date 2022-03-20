news, local-news,

The Department of Health has released its first COVID-19 surveillance report providing specific data on the state of the virus in Tasmania. The department has been publishing a daily tile with daily and total case, hospital, testing and vaccine numbers. READ MORE: Influenza is now also a concern, with vulnerable populations and under 5's urged to get flu vaccinations However, the new report released weekly will provide more details about the characteristics, distribution, and trends in COVID-19 cases from across the state. Director of Public Health, Dr Mark Veitch said the report followed the government's decision to develop a detailed information resource to provide the public with more information on the pandemic. "The weekly surveillance report enables the public to better understand the current risks posed by COVID-19, and the reasons for policy decisions," he said. "It also provides locally and personally relevant information that many people may find helpful to inform their own choices and actions during the pandemic." READ MORE: Tasmanian population shrinking as immigration tanks The report will include data on, new cases, active cases, total cases, the age and gender of cases and the source of infection. It will also include data on hospitalisations, testing, confirmed cases by local government areas and health regions and vaccinations. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

