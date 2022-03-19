news, local-news,

TasWater is reminding customers to keep their meters clear of hazards as they shine a light on meter readers through a new social media campaign. "Spring is when we are more commonly dealing with snakes in the meter boxes, while in autumn, bees and wasps are a big nuisance," TasWater meter reading coordinator Heath Johnson said. "We encourage property owners to help us out by ensuring their water meters are kept clear, so no bushes or flowers are growing over the meters. "This is not only to ensure we can easily access them but also results in less bees or wasps in the area." While water meters are installed to be read by TasWater, knowing where your meter is situated can be useful. "We encourage our customers to find where their water meter is in on their properties, so in the event of an emergency, such as a broken pipe inside the home, you will be able to shut down the supply of water quickly and efficiently potentially averting serious damage," Mr Johnson said. "This will also allow for customers to check their own usage and even query their bill if needed."