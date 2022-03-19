news, local-news,

As the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Tasmania continues to rise the premier has ruled out a return to masks. On Saturday, Tasmania recorded 1479 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 9551, the highest since borders opened on December 15. READ MORE: Influenza is now also a concern, with vulnerable populations and under 5's urged to get flu vaccinations Speaking in Hobart, Premier Peter Gutwein said while the number of new daily cases had declined since Friday, he expected numbers would "bounce around" for a while. Despite the high number of cases driven by the BA.2 variant, Mr Gutwein said he had no intention of reintroducing a mask mandate, although he confirmed masks would still be worn in high risk settings, including hospitals and aged care facilities. "As has been explained by public health, the BA.2 variant has driven the numbers higher," he said. "We saw that initially on the North-West coast and then across the North, and over the last week, we've seen the case numbers rise in the South. "The removal of masks isn't what led to the increase in cases, it was the spread of BA.2 in the South of the state, so we'll keep our settings as they are - moving forward." READ MORE: Luke Andrew Krushka decided not to appeal 25 week jail term According to the Department of Health, of the total number of cases in the state, 4032 active cases were in the South, with 2616 in the North-West and 2659 in the North. While 24 hospital patients had tested positive for COVID, only seven were being treated specifically for the virus, with two patients were in an intensive care unit, but neither required the use of a ventilator. Mr Gutwein said the states hospitalisation rates remained "very low" as a result of the "mild" nature of the disease, however, a rise in Tasmanian Health Service staff impacted by COVID has seen the Royal Hobart Hospital return to escalation level two of its COVID-19 management escalation plan. READ MORE: Tasmanian population shrinking as immigration tanks State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said the change meant recently removed restrictions would be reactivated, as well as a reduction in elective surgeries. She said changes to other services would also be reviewed as needed. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

