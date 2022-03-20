news, local-news,

Friends, families, survivors, battlers and carers all united at the Northern Athletics Centre at St Leonards for Relay for Life, the 22nd time the event has been held in Launceston. For many, the cancer cause was extremely close to their hearts - with many taking to the track with their loved ones, or in their memory. Cancer survivor Olivia Brown was only very young when her family found out she had a rare form of cancer. "When I was four I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer," she said. "I had six rounds of chemo and I am well now at 16." Olivia's mother Jenny said that it was hard going the cancer experience. "When Olivia was sick we went down to Hobart a lot and stayed at Ronald McDonald House," she said. "We stayed for quite a while during each treatment and then would come back up to Launceston, so it took a big toll on us with all the travelling and appointments, as well as on Olivia. "The support at Ronald McDonald house and at the hospital was amazing. The cancer Olivia had was a rare one so research was important to figure out what is the best kind of chemo to attack it with." It was the second year of participation for Olivia, taking part this year in the St Patrick's College team and her mum Jenny taking part in her first Relay for Life as part of 'The Brown Clan' team. Blue skies and sunny conditions saw participants run and walk laps around the track, with the event beginning at 1pm on Saturday and going all the way through until 9am on Sunday. With over nine Tasmanian's diagnosed with cancer every day, the Cancer Council's belief is that every Tasmanian has a cancer story. President of the Cancer Council Tasmania Board Professor Greg Peterson said that it was an important event for those affected by cancer. READ MORE: Influenza is now also a concern, with vulnerable populations and under 5's urged to get flu vaccinations "Relay for Life is a great event that raises funds each year and those funds stay in Tasmania for preventive services, care, supportive services, money for research and clinical trials," he said. "We have about 800 individuals here participating and 60 teams in Launceston and we have raised around $130,000 so far, those funds will stay in Tasmania in terms of preventive measures against cancer, but also supporting those who do have it. "Its a major fundraiser for us at The Cancer Council and we expect the overall amount of money raised to increase over the event." With the event running overnight Professor Peterson it was also a great form of exercise, one of the key ways to reduce the risk of cancer. READ MORE: Luke Andrew Krushka decided not to appeal 25 week jail term "It's a 20 hour walk, we have people walking, some people running and lot's of entertainment. It's always a good time out here each year for this iconic event," he said. "Last year the weather was wet and horrible, so it's lovely and sunny this year and we are reminding everyone to be sun smart." "The Survivors lap kicked off the event and recognises of course the survivors, their families and those that cared for them. It's a difficult road with cancer, the prognosis is improving remarkably but it's still a difficult journey for those going through it." Thousands of Australians participate in over 200 Relays across Australia each year. Relay participants are encouraged to fundraise in the lead up to the event, with all money raised supporting Cancer Council's vital research, prevention and support services. Relay For Life began in Australia in 1999 when the Victorian community of Murrumbeena raised over $75,000 for Cancer Council. Relays are now held in every Australian State and Territory, with more than 134,000 participants raising over $14 million each year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/a3a219d5-36d2-481f-8542-d23d280eaed0.jpg/r9_217_4167_2566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg